Watkins hauled in three of his four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 loss to Arizona.

Watkins caught a short screen pass and spun to get around the Cardinals defense before turning on the burners and scampering 32 yards down the left sideline for the Eagles' first score of the day early in the second quarter. The rookie had just registered the first catch of his career his last time out and followed it up with his first career trip to the end zone in this one. He has played 50 snaps over the past two weeks while Travis Fulgham has seen his playing time and production dip accordingly.