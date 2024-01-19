Watkins finished the year with 15 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Watkins averaged 38 catches for 501 yards over the previous two seasons, so his 2023 campaign counts as a clear disappointment. Hamstring issues limited him to nine games, but he also faced new competition from Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones, which cut into a target share which was always going to small with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster.