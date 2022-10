Watkins pulled in his lone target in Sunday's win against the Cowboys, gaining zero yards.

Watkins continues to see the field frequently, with his 42 offensive snaps marking the fifth time he's seen the field at least 40 times through the first six weeks. That playing time isn't being converted into production, however, as he had nearly as minimal an impact as possible on Sunday's box score. He continues to average one catch per game on the year.