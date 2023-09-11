Watkins pulled in both his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 25-20 victory over New England.

Watkins averaged 1.9 catches and 20.8 yards per game last season, so his Week 1 performance was right in line with expectations. Jalen Hurts target his wideouts a total of 22 times, with Watkins claiming the only two targets which didn't go to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Watkins does at least have a firm grip on the third receiver job in Philadelphia, as he out-snapped Olamide Zaccheaus by a 52-7 margin, but as long as Brown and Smith are on the team, there likely won't be too many targets to go around.