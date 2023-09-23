Watkins (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Buccaneers.
Watkins wasn't able to practice all week, so it's not entirely surprising to see him ruled inactive for Monday's matchup. Expect Olamide Zaccheaus to see a significant bump in playing time, specifically in three wideout sets.
More News
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Logs another DNP•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Officially DNP on Thursday•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Not practicing to begin Week 3 prep•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Won't return Thursday•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Opens season with two catches•