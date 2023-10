Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

Watkins returned from a two-game absence last week but now is having trouble with his hamstring again. Olamide Zaccheaus is expected to get another look as the No. 3 receiver, which should translate to a good number of snaps but not many targets. Watkins and Zaccheaus have combined for 10 targets through five games.