The Eagles placed Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Watkins returned from a two-game absence last Sunday and logged 65 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps against the Rams, recording two catches on three targets for four yards. However, he appears to have aggravated his hamstring injury and will now need to sit out at least four contests. Olamide Zaccheaus will likely get another opportunity to work as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver while Watkins is sidelined.