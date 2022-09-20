Watkins caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Monday's win over the Vikings.

A play fake helped Watkins find himself in plenty of space behind the Minnesota secondary on the first play of the second quarter, and Jalen Hurts hit him in stride for the 53-yard touchdown. Despite the highlight play, Watkins didn't do a ton to increase his fantasy stock, as he was only targeted twice on the day after receiving zero targets in Week 1. Additionally, just one of the Eagles' eight touchdowns this season have come via the air, so it may be awhile before Watkins' next score.