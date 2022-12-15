Watkins (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Watkins initially picked up the shoulder injury during the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Titans, but it didn't stop him from playing in this past Sunday's victory over the Giants. He was on the field for 45 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in the 48-22 triumph, finishing with four receptions for 19 yards on five targets. Though Watkins will be available this weekend in Chicago, he could lose out on a target or two if star tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is cleared to return from injured reserve before Sunday, as is anticipated.