Watkins caught one of five targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.

Operating as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver, Watkins was unable to contribute much on offense. Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, however, were focal points of Philadelphia's aerial attack. Though his 72 percent offensive snap share was his largest of the past four games, Watkins involvement in the Eagles' offense remains difficult to trust each week. Watkins will look to be more involved when the Eagles host the Saints in Week 17.