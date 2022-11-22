Watkins caught both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's narrow victory over the Colts.

Watkins' 22-yard score early in the fourth quarter brought the Eagles to within three points. He's played a larger part of the offense recently, averaging 45.3 yards on 2.7 catches over the past three games after averaging 12.6 yards on 0.9 catchers over the first seven games, but his stronger recent numbers still aren't enough to make him a reliable fantasy option. Even with Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out, the Eagles still ran most of their passing game through A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who received a combined 16 of the team's 23 targets.