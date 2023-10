Watkins (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Watkins is set to return for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the previous two contests. Olamide Zaccheaus filled in as Philadephia's No. 3 receiver the past two weeks and caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown across 105 snaps. A rotation between the two receivers isn't out of the question moving forward, but it's also possible Watkins simply takes the role back all to himself.