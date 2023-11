Watkins (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The fourth-year pro will be stepping on the field for the first time since Week 5, following a stint on injured reserve. During Watkins' time on the shelf, the Eagles inked multi-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones to operate as the No. 3 receiver, and although the veteran hasn't ben asked to do much behind starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, he could prevent Watkins from reclaiming his prior role for at least Sunday's contest.