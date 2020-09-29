Philadelphia designated Watkins (upper body) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
The transaction opens a 21-day window through which Watkins can take part in practices while the Eagles evaluate him for a potential promotion to the 53-man roster. Watkins missed the Eagles' first three games with the upper-body injury, but if the coaching staff is satisfied with where he stands on the health front during practice this week, he could be cleared to make his NFL debut as soon as Sunday in San Francisco. The Eagles are in dire need of another healthy body at receiver with all of Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) at risk of sitting out Week 4.