Watkins returned from a hamstring injury for Sunday's 23-14 win against the Rams, catching two of three targets for just four yards.

Watkins returned from a two-game absence to log a season-high in offensive snaps (51), but he remained a minor part of the game plan. He's averaging 1.3 catches for 7.0 yards in his three games this season, and it will likely take an injury to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith for him to start posting fantasy-relevant numbers.