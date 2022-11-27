Watkins could be in line for an increased role Sunday against the Packers while the Eagles are without top tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) for a second consecutive game, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Watkins is the Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Palmer posits that he's a more likely candidate to help fill Goedert's vacated target volume than the three players Philadelphia has available at tight end (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson). In the Week 11 win over the Colts, the tight end trio combined for one target across 67 offensive snaps in a game that quarterback Jalen Hurts tied his season low with just 25 pass attempts. Hurts' lack of pass attempts didn't bring much volume for Watkins either, but the young wideout at least secured both of his targets and gained 31 yards, including a key 22-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Brown and Smith are still expected to rank far and away as the Eagles' top receiving threats while Goedert is on injured reserve, but Watkins looks as though he'll be the clear No. 3 option in the passing game for the time being and should have a higher floor in fantasy as a result.