Watkins had three receptions (five targets) for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-33 win over Green Bay.

Watkins continued to serve an increased role in the passing game with Dallas Goedert (shoulder) sidelined, posting his second consecutive game with at least 30 yards and a score. The five targets marked a new high for the third-year wideout, so fantasy managers should be aware of his target ceiling during his current hot streak. Goedert is going to miss a minimum of two more games after being placed on IR on Nov. 16, opening the door for Watkins to retain deep-league fantasy value against the Titans on Sunday.