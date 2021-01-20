Watkins finished the 2020 campaign with seven catches on 13 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown across six games.

Watkins got on the field for 20 snaps total in Weeks 5 and 6 when much of the Eagles receiving corps was out hurt but didn't see a pass thrown his way. However, the rookie played at least 22 snaps in three of the season's last four games and was targeted in each of them. Despite being known for his speed, the sixth-round pick was not asked to return a kick or punt all year. He'll likely be pretty low on the depth chart entering 2021 and will have to fight for a roster spot.