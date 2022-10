Watkins pulled in three of his four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's win over Arizona.

The line wasn't a particularly impressive one, but both Watkins' targets and receptions represented season highs. He continues to see the field for plenty of snaps, averaging 39.8 per game, but the Eagles haven't shown any interest in spreading the ball beyond their primary weapons. Watkins is tied for fifth on the team in targets but is averaging just 1.6 per game, leaving him with minimal fantasy appeal.