Watkins is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Minnesota due to a hamstring injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watkins exited the game in the second quarter and was spotted running on the sideline to test the injury. Olamide Zaccheaus took over as the slot receiver and figures to take on a larger role if Watkins is sidelined for any significant amount of time.