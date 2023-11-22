The Eagles designated Watkins (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Watkins sat out Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury, and after suiting up Week 5 and playing 65 percent of the snaps, he seemingly aggravated the issue and was placed on IR. He's missed five games as a result, but in his return to the field Wednesday, he was a limited participant at the walkthrough. With both A.J. Brown (thigh) and Julio Jones (knee) listed as limited as well, the Eagles have only three healthy wide receivers on the active roster (DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey).