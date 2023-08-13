Coach Nick Sirianni said Watkins didn't play in Saturday's 20-19 preseason loss at Baltimore due to a hamstring injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

While A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were among Eagles starting offensive players that were DNPs, Watkins' absence was due to a health concern along with Britain Covey (hamstring) and Deon Cain (ankle). Greg Ward did see the field Saturday but made an early exit due to cramps. Watkins seems secure in his role as Philadelphia's No. 3 WR, but the current issue could allow newcomer Olamide Zaccheaus to make inroads on the job.