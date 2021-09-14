Watkins caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta.

Watkins drew the start and worked as the Eagles' third receiver in this one, showing the hype surrounding his preseason was legit. Oddly, however, all three of his catches came on the first three plays of the opening drive, and he wasn't targeted again despite the success. The 2020 sixth-round pick saw 34 snaps on offense -- two more than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward combined -- and also served as the kick returner. Barring injury, the Southern Miss product will remain the fifth or sixth best receiving option in this offense going forward.