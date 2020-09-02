Watkins (upper body) practiced with pads Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Watkins was initially considered day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice, and he's almost back to full form. It's unclear if the rookie sixth-round pick was limited at all in practice, but he should be fully healthy for Week 1 nonetheless. With Jalen Reagor (shoulder) expected to miss a few weeks and Alshon Jeffrey (foot) still on the PUP list, Watkins has a solid chance to make the 53-man roster after posting 1,178 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season.