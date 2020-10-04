Watkins (upper body) won't be available for Sunday's game against the 49ers after the Eagles elected not to activate him from injured reserve prior to Saturday's deadline for Week 4 roster moves, Jeff Skversky of 6 ABC Philadelphia reports.

After missing the Eagles' first three games with the upper-body injury, Watkins was cleared to return to practice this week, but the coaching and medical staffs evidently determined that the rookie needed more time to get back up to full speed. The Eagles can still evaluate Watkins for two and a half more weeks before determining whether or not to add him to the 53-man roster, with his next chance to make his NFL debut coming Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.