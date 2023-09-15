Watkins has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Vikings due to a hamstring injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watkins suffered the injury in the first half and has not returned to the game since. He was spotted briefly jogging on the sideline, but he apparently is not well enough to return. Positively for Watkins, the Eagles have 10 days off prior to their next game, so he may be able to return without any additional missed time. Olamide Zaccheaus is expected to take over duties in the slot for Philadelphia.