Watkins was targeted just once and did not record a reception in Sunday's Week 3 win over Washington.

Watkins overcame an illness to see the field for 33 snaps, but Jalen Hurts rarely looked his way. Eagles wideouts not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith have combined for just five catches on nine targets through three games this season, so it doesn't seem like there's room for Watkins in the game plan as long as the team's top dogs remain healthy.