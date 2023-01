Watkins failed to pull in his lone target in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

In a difficult game for the Eagles' offense, top wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown still got their share of action, combining for 13 of the team's 18 catches and 212 of the team's 274 receiving yards. That left little for the rest of the team's receiving options like Watkins, who's now gone without a catch five times this season.