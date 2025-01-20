Mitchell (shoulder) is believed to have avoided a major injury in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round win over the Rams, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Mitchell exited the game in the first quarter Sunday, ultimately remaining on the sidelines for the rest of the contest. The cornerback will now have a week to get ready to go for Philadelphia's matchup with the Commanders in the NFC conference-championship game. If he's unable to go, Isaiah Rodgers would likely draw the start versus Washington.