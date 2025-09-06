Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell: Dynamic in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell recorded four tackles (three solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery during Thursday's 24-20 win versus the Cowboys.
Not only was Mitchell strong in coverage Thursday against a dangerous wide receiver duo, but he also came up with a loose football deep in Philadelphia territory late in the third quarter to help preserve a 24-20 lead. He should play a near-every down role again in Week 2 when the Eagles travel to Kansas City.
