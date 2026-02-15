Mitchell played 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 45 tackles (35 solo) and 17 passes defended.

Mitchell earned first-team All-Pro honors after finishing tied for the sixth-most passes defended across the league. The 2024 first-round pick did not record an interception in the regular season for the second year in a row, but he tallied two interceptions during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round, and he's now accumulated four picks across five postseason games. Mitchell should enter the 2026 season as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.