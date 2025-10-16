Mitchell (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Mitchell departed with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Giants and wasn't able to return. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Mitchell is iffy to suit up in Week 7 in Minnesota, but his ability to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- Wednesday should bring some optimism about Mitchell's likelihood of playing. If, however, he can't take the field against the Vikings, Kelee Ringo could be asked to start at cornerback along with Adoree' Jackson.