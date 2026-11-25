Mitchell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Mitchell injured his left hamstring during the Eagles' 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He was held out of Monday's walkthrough practice but was back on the field in a limited capacity Tuesday, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters that Mitchell should "be fine" to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Riq Woolen would be in line for more defensive snaps in the event that Mitchell cannot play Thursday.