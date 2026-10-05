Mitchell is scheduled to undergo testing on his knee Monday after he was forced out of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell appeared to hyperextend his knee while tackling the Rams' Blake Corum early in third quarter. According to Rapoport, the Eagles are hopeful that Mitchell isn't dealing with anything more than a bone bruise, but his upcoming tests should clarify the extent of the injury. A first-time All-Pro selection in 2025, Mitchell has notched 19 tackles and two pass breakups through the Eagles' first four games of the season.