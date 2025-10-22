Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell: Records four tackles in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell finished Sunday's 28-22 win over the Vikings with four solo tackles.
Mitchell dealt with a hamstring injury during the week but was able to suit up and log all 69 of the Eagles' defensive snaps. He's posted 29 tackles and seven defensed passes through seven games this season.
