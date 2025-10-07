Mitchell finished Sunday's 21-17 loss to Denver with seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defense.

Mitchell was on the field for all 74 defensive snaps Sunday and finished third on the Eagles in tackles behind Zack Baun (12) and Jihaad Campbell (11). Mitchell has logged at least five tackles in each of the Eagles' last three games and is up to 24 tackles (19 solo), seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery through the first five games of the regular season.