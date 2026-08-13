Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell: Sidelined with glute issue

Mitchell (lower body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell exited Wednesday's practice session with a glute injury and was unable to return to the field. The cornerback has now missed another session, and it is unclear when he will return to the field. Mitchell will likely not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Ravens. With Jonathan Jones (shoulder) also dealing with an issue, Kelee Ringo has a good chance to see significant reps throughout the preseason.