Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell: Very disruptive in Week 4 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell racked up five defensed passes and five tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 31-25 victory against the Buccaneers.
Mitchell was electric in coverage Sunday, breaking up five of the nine passes that were thrown his way. He came into the contest with one defensed passes through three weeks but is now up to six, tied for third-most in the league. Mitchell also has 17 tackles over four games.
