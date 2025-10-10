default-cbs-image
Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mitchell suffered the hamstring injury early in the second quarter and spent a considerable amount of time being evaluated in the medical tent. The severity of the issue is unclear, but he'll have some extra time to rest before a Week 7 matchup against the Vikings.

