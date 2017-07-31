Goforth suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the entire season as a result, Philly.com reports.

Goforth, an undrafted free agent, will no longer be able to compete for a roster spot. The Long Beach product was considered to have adequate foot quickness and solid zone coverage skills, but his lack of size and speed were thought to be an issue. He will look to recover from this injury and find a fresh start next year.