Penny was active for Monday's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers but did not take the field for a single snap.

Preseason speculation suggested that Penny and D'Andre Swift would compete to the top running back job in Philadelphia this season, but results through three weeks indicate that the Eagles had different plans. Penny was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and while injuries to other backs elevated him to the active roster in Weeks 2 and 3, he hasn't been a meaningful part of the game plan. His eight snaps and three touches in Week 2 remain his only action of the regular season. Penny may require two injuries ahead of him before his has fantasy relevance even in deep leagues.