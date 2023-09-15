Penny finished Thursday's win over the Vikings with three rushes for nine yards and one catch for five yards.

Penny opened the season fourth on the Eagles running back depth chart, having been a healthy scratch in Week 1. He began the second game of the year as the team's third running back, with Kenneth Gainwell out with a rib injury, and he ended it as a second stringer after Boston Scott exited with a head injury in the third quarter. Even with those injuries, Penny saw the field for just nine offensive snaps, slightly behind Scott (10) and well behind D'Andre Swift (58). Penny's role could increase again in Week 3 if both Gainwell and Scott remain out, but even then, he looks like a long shot to claim even half the available carries.