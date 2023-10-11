Penny (illness) practiced in full Wednesday.

Penny was a late addition to the Eagles' Week 5 injury report Saturday due to an illness, which left him doubtful to suit up Sunday at the Rams. Indeed, he was inactive for the third time in five games to begin the campaign, which seemingly will be his fate as long as the rest of Philadelphia's backfield is healthy. With all of D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott avoiding Wednesday's practice report, another DNP may be in store for Penny this Sunday at the Jets.