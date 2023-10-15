Penny (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Penny dealt with an illness that served as an official reason for his Week 5 absence, but he's back to being a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest. As long as D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are healthy in front of him, Penny looks likely to continue frozen out of the team's offense.
