Penny (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Penny was added to the injury report Saturday with the illness, and is often the case with those type of scenarios, he's been relegated to inactive status Sunday. Considering Penny had already been a healthy scratch in three of the first four games of the season, his absence won't have any impact on fantasy lineups. Penny's next chance to suit up comes in a Week 6 interconference matchup against the Jets.