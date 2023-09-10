Penny (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

With Penny the odd man out, at least in Week 1, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports expects D'Andre Swift to head the team's backfield Sunday, with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also mixing in. For now, Penny is off the fantasy lineup radar, but he's a candidate to factor in as the season progresses, especially once injuries hit Philadelphia's RB corps.