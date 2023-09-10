The Eagles are expected to make Penny a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia will release its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET, at which point Penny's status will be confirmed one way or another. If Penny ends up sitting out Week 1 as expected, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott would likely take on elevated roles behind presumptive starter D'Andre Swift.