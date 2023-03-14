The Eagles and Penny (ankle) agreed to terms of a contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since the Seahawks made Penny a first-round pick in the 2018 Draft, he's been beset by injuries, seeing action in just 42 of 82 possible games across five seasons. What he's been able to do when available isn't insignificant, as he's averaged 5.7 YPC and reeled off 24 runs of 20-plus yards among his 337 career rushes. With Miles Sanders and Boston Scott currently unrestricted free agents, Philadelphia will be rolling with the combo of Penny and Kenneth Gainwell out of its backfield in the upcoming campaign, setting Penny up to succeed behind one of the NFL's top offensive lines. First, though, Penny will need to complete his recovery from the broken left fibula and high-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 season after five contests.