Penny rushed nine times for 34 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Eagles' 20-19 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday night.

Penny paced the Eagles in carries and received seven more rushing touches than fellow offseason arrival D'Andre Swift while playing on Philadelphia's first four possessions. Penny appears fully recovered from the fractured fibula he suffered in Week 5 of last season with the Seahawks, but come the regular season, it's likely the disparity in carries between him and Swift is not as expansive. Given his ongoing acclimation to a new offensive system, Penny is likely to once again log a solid workload by preseason standards in Thursday night's home exhibition battle versus the Browns.