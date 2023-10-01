Penny (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Commanders.
Penny now has been a healthy scratch in two of four games to kick off the campaign, with his four touches to date going for 14 yards from scrimmage. While Penny dons street clothes again, the Eagles will continue to roll with D'Andre Swift as their primary running back, with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott candidates to get any RB touches that linger.
